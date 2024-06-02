2nd June 2024

Despite a late night, having only had four Proseccos, I was not too delicate and so more than ready to go and watch Izzy my Goddaughter take park in the Companion Cycling scheme at Bushy Park. There was a bit of confusion at the start as I had no idea where the cycling departed from and was hoping to meet Izzy and her support staff in the car park but in the event, I ended up driving through Hampton to get there.



Izzy arrived a little later and it was the first hot and sunny day for some time. I followed Izzy with her car driver who also took on the cycling role along with her other carer who seemed a nice woman. We followed in her wake until she headed back towards the start point. I’m really glad I made it out to see Izzy and I know Sarah was hoping I’d make it now that it’s more difficult for her to visit from Dorset.



In the afternoon we drove over to Chertsey to see Chris and Monika to collect our plants that they have been carefully tending during our trip to Germany and also stopped for afternoon tea and to give a photo show on their television!

