10th June 2024

I thought I’d better count my cards at Teddington and Richmond. I got the bus into Richmond and whilst walking to Waterstones I was rather shocked to see the front of Barclays Bank which was closed and covered in red paint and initials. I Googled when I came home and it appears to be one of many attacks on the bank across the country as pro-Palestine supporters accuse the bank of having connections to Elbit - an Israeli defence contractor although they are denying it. It was quite a shock to see.



On a better note, my cards are still selling well and another 120 are needed in Richmond. Back via Lidls over the bridge and then back home, stopping to count cards at Teddington on the way who need another 75. For some reason my back was hurting quite a bit - maybe because I was bending over to clean all the kitchen tiles in preparation for another DIY job I have in hand.

