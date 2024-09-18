18th September 2024

I managed to coordinate a delivery of cards to restock Card Collection and also dropped off the first retail delivery of Christmas cards!



This is a wood pigeon - it’s the same wood pigeon that visits our garden every day. So far he’s wandered into the kitchen at least 2-3 times - I caught him last time tapping all the way down the kick boards. I have also rescued a pigeon who made it into the living room and nearly wiped out all of our ornaments although I’m not sure if it was him. He keeps trying to get in by casually strolling up the garden path pretending he’s not aiming to the kitchen and then turning round and walking back down he path again!

