19th September 2024 by emmadurnford
263 / 365

19th September 2024

Colin had to go the the dentist again today but unusually only for a check up and luckily there was no problem!

I was back to photo club this evening for a members evening and it was really nice to see my friends again including one who has moved to the Cotswolds. There were two presentations and both were excellent and gave me some idea for both projects and a book of my very best/favourite images.

No surprises who this is - Whisky the cat… from next door who popped in again when I was putting the bins out. He likes a little potter and a literal cat nap which last no more than a couple of minutes.
Emma Durnford

