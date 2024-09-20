Previous
20th September 2024
20th September 2024

Colin was out to golf this morning so I carried on with paperwork and replying to another enquiry about greeting cards sent via my website. I also continued work on my grand plan for Colin’s birthday.

In the afternoon I popped out to the local jewellers to drop in a bracelet for repair and also to the library to recycle an old Walkman that Colin found. This lovely boy was waiting patiently in the entrance to M&S. I do worry when people leave their dogs as it would-be so easy for them to be taken, especially when they are really friendly. I think he is a little Border Terrier.
Emma Durnford

