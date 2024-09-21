Previous
21st September 2024 by emmadurnford
265 / 365

21st September 2024

We popped over to Chris and Monika’s this morning to collect our miniature orange tree and the herbs which they have been looking after. This is a rather needy Branston with Chris!

Back home again for lunch before we headed over to Karen and Ian’s for dinner. I’ve not seen them for a while and Ian had paid to watch the boxing which Colin also wanted to see. in the event it was all over in 5 rounds with Anthony Joshua knocked out. The weather was on and off torrential downpours and thunder through the day which made for some fun driving.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise