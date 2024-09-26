26th September 2024

Apart from continuing research into the accommodation for our possible trip tot pain next year, we also had volunteered to drive Chris and Monika to Gatwick for their trip to Sicily. They had booked a night in the Premier Inn as they have a hideously timed flight tomorrow.



Unfortunately the rain which has been on and off all day decided to literally hammer down as we pulled away from home and continued like that pretty much until we got to the M3. Luckily it subsided a bit and was fairly dry for the next drive to Gatwick.



The hotel is in abetter position as it is only a ten minute walk to the terminal but avoids us having to pay the six pound drop off. A rapid turn around and decant of the car boot and we were off back up the M23 and then M25 and then back through Esher and the rain had gone off a bit.



By the time we got back I realised that I hadn’t actually taken a photo for the day. These are the lovely alstroemeria in an unusual dark red that Colin bought for me a few days ago.

