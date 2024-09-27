Previous
27th September 2024
27th September 2024

This morning I took advantage of the fact that I had all of my photo gear including my tripod ad remote release upstairs. I decided that I need a more personalised image to accompany my application to Orleans House for their Christmas shopping weekend and so took an image of one of my framed prints together with greeting cards which I spent ages organising so they looked casual!

In the afternoon we went into Kingston primarily to use our reward vouchers for two free hot drinks and a free cake! The queue was massive, namely because everyone else had also decided to come in and use their vouchers before they expired! The latte and shred cream scone was very good when we eventually got them. These are the last flowers on a small hibiscus tree in the town with the Bentall Centre in the background!
27th September 2024

Emma Durnford

