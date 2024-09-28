Previous
28th September 2024 by emmadurnford
268 / 365

28th September 2024

It was cold but sunny and we didn’t do anything exciting!

This is the water vapour off of next doors clothes line in the early morning sun showing how chilly the mornings are now.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise