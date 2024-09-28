Sign up
Previous
268 / 365
28th September 2024
It was cold but sunny and we didn’t do anything exciting!
This is the water vapour off of next doors clothes line in the early morning sun showing how chilly the mornings are now.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
4285
photos
20
followers
15
following
Photo Details
0
0
Album
2024 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th September 2024 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plastic
,
morning
,
grass
,
steam
,
cold
,
suburban
,
vapour
