1st October 2024

Today we headed towards the west country as we have a 2-night break booked in Bradford on Avon at Woolley Grange hotel, booked with vouchers that Mum and Karen had given me and us. We travelled via a little Cotswold town where it would have been rude not to stop for a bacon sandwich and large pot of tea as an early lunch.



It was a grey day but we stopped on route at the Caen Hill locks which I have wanted to visit for ages - a flight of 29 locks down a hill and they are really impressive although it was difficult to find that perfect angle to capture the sheer height of the locks. When we arrived at the locks, there was a lock keepers cottage converted to a cafe so we tried a flapjack with coffee before walking down the flight of locks. There were a few boats travelling up and down and chatting with the people on board, we discovered that it takes literally 4-5 hours to go each way.



We then finished our drive to the hotel. It looks beautiful - a Jacobean mansion and our room had been upgraded to give us a shower. The grounds are lovely although it is rather geared to children. We had rest after our walk by the canal before heading for our complimentary evening meal. The hotel went down in our estimation at this pint as the quiet evening meal experience was interrupted by grizzling children and the prices were ridiculous at £27 for a burger which wasn’t actually that good - we shared a small dessert. It was rather disappointing end to the day.

