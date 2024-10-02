2nd October 2024

Day two of our short break away in Bradford on Avon and it was rather grey. We drove into Bradford on Avon to have a look and it is a lovely little town on the edge of the river. There are some amazingly old houses and businesses. We even had a look inside the museum although we were still quite full from a rather good and late cooked breakfast - definitely an improvement on last nights meal. At this point we really should have left the car in the station car park and the train which takes less than twenty minutes into Bath. However for an unknown reason we decided to drive in and it took nearly an hour to get to the park and ride just outside of Bath.



We finally made it in, had a walk around the city and after visiting the First Dates restaurant which looks a lot smaller in real life! We stopped for a massive bath bun and pot of tea each which has to be done in Bath before catching the bus back to the park and ride. It is very good value and definitely much better than trying to park in the centre of Bath. There was a lot of traffic on the way back to the hotel as well.



This evening I had found a local pub, just a five minute rive away and despite a challenge parking nearby, it was a lovely traditional place. We had booked a table and the menu was short but very good and the whole place had a nice atmosphere and was about a third of the price of last night. Normally I don’t risk ordering steaks in the UK, much proffering the quality and ability to correctly cook in Spain or Portugal but tonight I decided to go mad and order a steak. It was excellent, not massive but perfectly cooked and a great flavour as well - a good evening but pitch black when we drove back.

