3rd October 2024

Our last day of our UK mini break and we started with another very good cooked breakfast. We packed up and drove away. It was a lovely hotel, just spoilt by the over the top welcome and accommodation of small children. Not the place for a romantic break for two. We decided to explore the area and stopped at a number of small towns on our way back although we just drove through Trowbridge which probably didn’t do it proper justice. The first stop of the day was back at the Caen Hill locks but this time we headed to a lay-by that we had spotted on our last visit. Unlike a couple of days ago, today was sunny and dry. We walked through Jubilee Wood to the road bridge and the view was very impressive, I can’t wait to show this got our friends Rob and Sue who have a boat as Sue hates the locks!



After photographing the locks from every possible angle, we were back in the car and driving past a battlefield site - nothing to see and towards Melksham - not that impressive but quite nice. We stopped in a Cotswold town called Corsham for a late lunch, This was a really nice town, classic honeystone and lovely independent shops. The most unusual thing was spotting a peacock randomly wondering through the shopping centre, into a greengrocer and helping itself to some grapes! Apparently they are bred by a local landowner.



Then it was a longer drive back home on the M4, my turn to drive. All in all a great break.

