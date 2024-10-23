23rd October 2024

It was lovely weather today so we headed to Kew Gardens in the afternoon with a Sainsbury’s meal deal lunch! I wanted to see the autumn colours and luckily the threatened storm at the weekend did not hit as expected so not many leaves have come down yet.



The buses were on time and we did a nifty switch in Richmond onto the 65. It was a lovely day, really warm and sunny. We enjoyed our picnic lunch seated illicitly on the picnic tables near the cafe before heading off on a circular route via the Oak walk and by chance a really good Halloween display then across the lake although the colours were not that developed thereat. Finally we took the lift up to the treetop walk for some impressive views across the skyline to the skyscrapers of the city.



It was a great day and so nice to be able to pop in for free when we fancy it.

