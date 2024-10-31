31st October 2024

First thing in the morning Colin had his RS V vaccination which was good although not so good that they are only available for people up to the age of 79 so my Mum is not eligible for one which seems rather irresponsible.



After his injection we headed into Kingston on the bus to see if we could get currency for our trip in a couple weeks only to discover that the travel money desk was closed and will be closed for the next two days due to staff sickness as well. We did manage to use the vouchers though for a free bacon roll and for Colin a free bowl of soup and bread. Rather random and not easily shareable. I did mange to get some nice paper for Mum’s presents though.



It was Halloween today so for most of the time we tried hard to avoid the trick or treaters coming up and down the Crescent. There were literally crowds of them in Twickenham as I drove through to photo club. I was multitasking tonight as I arrived early so I had to unlock, meet and greet the judge, MC for the night and finished top by having to lock up as well. I was pretty tired by the end of the night.



