1st November 2024

As we are now in November (and a new credit card month!), I ordered both my montage prints and mounts for the Orleans Christmas fair at the end of the month.



Today it is Divali - festival of lights - but it seems to be more of a festival of noise and incredibly loud bangs through to the early hours. It is also coming up to Guy Fawkes night which doesn’t help. I finally looked out to see where the noise was coming from and spotted these fireworks!