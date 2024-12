2nd November 2024

Although it is a Saturday I started the washing as I wanted everything to be dry to pack for my trip down to Penzance on Tuesday.



Colin was on dinner duty this evening as he cooked a massive shoulder of pork that had been in the end freezer since 2017 (and took nearly 2-days to defrost). He served it with a greatly reduced glaze of balsamic marinade and soy sauce and it was delicious with rice and vegetables and gives us another meal for Monday. Also a good idea for a future dinner party.