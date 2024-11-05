5th November 2025

Today was my big travel day as I headed off to Cornwall by train. I had an early cup of tea before Colin gave me a lift to Twickenham station to catch the 11.10 train to Reading. The station has been modernised and it is the first time I have travelled since it has changed and it was certainly a lot easier with all the lifts. I left as Colin walked away having helped me with my bags.



Colin was home before my train arrived and luckily it was bang on time and pretty quiet. I realised that it may have been a better idea to have brought my big case after all as it was pretty difficult negotiating both my over packed Antler bag and a large bag full of presents, cava and my laptop.



I arrived on time at Reading with enough time to get an overly priced coffee before finding carriage B and my seat which was as I had requested - forward facing, by the window, on a table with a power socket! The only downside was despite the fact a little light showed my seat was booked from Reading to Penzance, a woman was already sitting in ti obviously having boarded at Paddington and she was not overly happy to have to move despite the fact I had taken the trouble to book it and I was not prepared to have to sit with my back to the direction of travel for nearly 5 hours.



The journey was uneventful, pretty grey and ,misty most of the way although the views at Plymouth and over the Tamar bridge were pretty spectacular. The journey was very fast to Exeter St Davids but then there was about thirteen stops until Penzance and my seat that started off being comfortable rapidly felt quick hard as the journey progressed.



Finally, bang on time the train pulled into Penzance, the very end of the GWR line. Mum was waiting on the platform and Ian was in the car. It was great to see them both.

