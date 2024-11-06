Previous
6th November 2024 by emmadurnford
311 / 365

6th November 2024

It was a grey day today so Mum and I started off with a walk along the Prom and then up into town to the shops. This is a view of Marazion/St Michael’s Mount in the ‘mizzle’.

On our return I sent emails to the Club and then sent the very small number of images that members have submitted for the MPs Christmas card… I’m not sure any of them really fit the bill and I did say that I thought members were put off by the paltry name check and no other price or recognition. Not sure we’ll be asked again.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
98% complete

Photo Details

