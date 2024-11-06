6th November 2024

It was a grey day today so Mum and I started off with a walk along the Prom and then up into town to the shops. This is a view of Marazion/St Michael’s Mount in the ‘mizzle’.



On our return I sent emails to the Club and then sent the very small number of images that members have submitted for the MPs Christmas card… I’m not sure any of them really fit the bill and I did say that I thought members were put off by the paltry name check and no other price or recognition. Not sure we’ll be asked again.

