7th November 2024

The weather hasn’t lifted much this morning but we diced to head out for the day to the National Trust’s Trelissik House. It was further than I had imagined and the weather did not lighten up. However it is a lovely place and somewhere i have not visited before. We started with lunch in the cafe before walking around the grounds and looking at glimpses of the sea. Still no acorns to be found which is a shame as we were hoping to grow some more little oak trees again.



We made our way back to the house and decided to have afternoon tea with shortbread and flapjacks before looking at the rather good shop. I got some ideas for Christmas presents and managed to buy a miniature of some coffee liqueur that I need to make the Tiramisu dessert I am planning for Chris and Monika when they next come over.



It was a long drive back in the rain and I had another coughing fit in the evening - what’s all that about?!!

