8th November 2024

Happy 81st Birthday Mum!



Just over a year ago we were all together in Florence a little before Mum’s actual birthday to celebrate and I thought it would seem an anticlimax not to have any family with her the next year! Mum opened her presents in the morning and Hester’s arrived the same day but a in the afternoon due to problems with the post but still on the right say so Mum had plenty to open. Mum’s friend Dorothy drove over to bring her present as well. It’s been quite a few years since we last met and she is using a walking frame now.



We walked to Newlyn in the morning and collected a painting that Mum had framed for Ian’s birthday present. In the afternoon we drove to St Just to see a Kurt Jackson exhibition at his gallery. It was drizzling and grey but the artwork was excellent.



I suggested to Mum that she book a restaurant of her choice and I would treat her and Ian for her birthday but she refused to let me! She had booked a table for us at the catering college - Sentana. The students create the menu’s, cook the food and service the tables to gain work experience. The food was excellent - a three course meal washed down by a good bottle of red. Despite a little argument between Mum and Ian on payment and myself ensuring the tip was paid, it was a very nice evening.

