12th November 2024

I am on Whisky feeding duty for a couple of days before we go away.



Today I was getting my things up together for our trip to Verona in a couple of days and I also had the task of attempting to remove the two stickers on the windscreen of the car that we had to have for our trips to France and Germany. The French ‘vignette’ came off relatively easily but the German one was well and truly ‘welded’ on - obviously very well made as it was German! It took me nearly an hour with a butter knife, old credit card and some nail varnish removed - oh and a pair of eyebrow tweezers before it was finally gone and with no scratches in the process!

