14th November 2024

We set off in good time to Gatwick for Colin’s birthday present from me - a city break in Verona! It was very chilly but dry and I was able to drop Colin and th cases around at Teddington station before nipping home and parking where I had ‘illegally’ left our recycling boxes in front on the house and then walking very briskly back to the station, just in time to catch a delayed train to Clapham Junction.



I used my Oyster card for the first time to Gatwick and it worked perfectly, saving me £8 unlike booking a ticket in advance. It was a very good journey all the way to Gatwick with all connections on time. Unusually we had plenty of time and so could have lunch. Needless to say we did not get the spare seat we had hoped for but it was a good flight anyway and arrived slightly early.



We were met by ‘Enzo’ and taken straight our apartment for the next five nights and whilst I was working out how to call out host, Marco arrived at the gate to help us in. He is a really nice person, luckily speaks perfect English and had left us some supplies and a bottle of chilled Prosecco - what’s not to like?!



Once Marco had showed us around and then headed on his way, we decided not to sit down but to go straight out to a near by Aldi I had spotted, less than ten minutes walk away to buy breakfast supplies and also something for our evening meal. Needless to say we were able to get some great value buys along with my fave of a shape bottle of very good red wine. It was a good start to our visit although we were pretty shattered by this point and so headed to bed soon after dinner (plates in the dishwasher - hooray!!).



