15th November 2024

We had a good night and a good breakfast thanks to our shopping last night. We are on the ground floor and could see that the sky was blue and the sun out. We headed out to start at the famous Roman theatre, literally just five minutes walk away and very impressive although unfortunately it is closed for a month for minor renovations so we could not go in. It is in the centre go Piazza Bra although my favourite square was the second we walked to - Piazza Erbe. We had spotted that it was possible to go up the tower here and because we are visiting off season we could walk straight in, buy tickets and (yes we cheated) take the lift to the top of the tower for great views over the city and perfectly timed for the mid-day bells which luckily did not ring immediately above our heads or we would have been deafened!



Back down in the lift again and we strolled the back streets (some good photo locations) to find a restaurant that Marco out host had mentioned last night - Greppia (established in 1975 so must be good to have lasted that long). We found the place and got menu looked interesting and reasonably priced so we booked a table for the evening. We continued our walk down to the river Adige and across the bridge and back again and we found an excellent little pizza place. It is obviously a favourite with the local students as it has a range of slices all reasonably priced and heated to order - delicious.



I wanted to be a little better organised this trip and so before we headed back to the apartment for a sit down before dinner, I wanted to find a Post Office to buy stamps for my postcards - yet to be bought and written! After locating a post office, taking a ticket queuing for quite some time, when it was my turn to be called, it turned out that this post office did not in fact sell stamps and they directed us to a second post office just around the corner with no queue but plenty of stamps - not sure how this Italian system worked although I did have a very similar experience in Budapest a few months earlier.



We rested our feet in our comfortable and warm apartment - it is so well placed right in the centre of the pedestrianised old part of the city but very quiet. Then ir was back out again for dinner to the place we had booked earlier in the day. Initially we were escorted downstairs to a massive room with vaulted ceilings and I was rather worried as we were the only people down there. However, as we were a little early, as the minutes ticked by to 7.30pm the places literally filled up and we realised we had been lucky to get a table and that the place had a lot of atmosphere. I started with a very good mini burrata and roast vegetables and next enjoyed a very good risotto - unusually both vegetarian. We were a little put off by a large food trolley that arrived for some men at the adjacent table and turned out to be filled with various boiled meats - some not identifiable - including a massive ox tongue. Various meats wee hauled out of the staining water and carved in front of the table. We felt slightly queasy but I could tell this was the local delicacy and the chaps seemed to really enjoy their cuts - we’ll give it a miss.



It was an excellent first meal with good service and very atmospheric. We continued to increase our daily footstep count on our way back to the apartment.



12,509 steps

