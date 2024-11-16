16th November 2024

Happy Birthday Colin!



There had been quite a bit of noise last night above our apartment although in fairness it did stop at midnight. For some reason I woke up at 5.10am but as I knew I wanted to put Colin’s pressies out on the kitchen table ready for when he got up, I got up and put them out. Although I went back to bed, I couldn’t sleep and so at 7.00am I got up again and put my clothes on quietly and crept out to the nearby Italian bakery to buy fresh croissants for breakfast - it’s a lovely fresh bakery and the baking smell was delicious.



I went back - it was about 7.15am now and waited for a while of rColni to wake up so he could have his breakfast and open presents. It was a nice morning and then we set out in the crisp sunshine to find the ‘Tourismo’ which was pretty useless to be honest. Afterwards we walked across the old bridge to the Castle on the other of the river. We then walked along the river towards the funicular. We bought tickets and enjoyed the rapid ascent up the hill to the Castel San Pietro and stunning views over the city which were a real draw for the camera. After the trip down in the funicular we continued walking along the river bank to the ruins of the roman theatre and archeological museum. It was actually quite a large museum full of artefacts discovered around the city. We were flagging a little now and our footstep count was rising rapidly. We crossed the river and found ourself at the excellent pizza place we had visited the day before! We shared a beer and our pizza with the overly friendly mallards that know exactly where to wait to ‘mug’ unsuspecting lunchers by the river.



We decided to walk back to the apartment for a rest before Colin’s birthday dinner that I had booked a few weeks ago by email (fingers crossed all would be well). On route we passed the Skaliger tombs which despite comments on the internet to the contrary turned out to be open and free although we gave a donation which was well worth it for the additional information that we were given and shown like the ornate metal fencing which is original and created like chainmail so quite flexible. We stopped for a reviving coffee which wasn’t actually great and then stopped via the local supermarket before finally collapsing in our apartment for a well earned rest!



However, we needed to walk out again for Colin’s birthday meal which I had booked before we left at Ai Mascheroni. When we started walking it was a bit misty. The meal was excellent and as I often do when abroad, I risked a steak and as usual it was very good, cooked perfectly and a good flavour. A good end to Colin’s birthday and topped off by the fact that the mist had become fog and the entire city - now quiet - was very photogenic, just a few shots on the iPhone.



17,321 steps

