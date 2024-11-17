17th November 2024

Today was the Verona half and full marathon and the entire of the old city was closed to traffic. This also made it a challenge to get to the train station where we knew we had to catch a rail replacement to Lake Garda. I set my phone map to the train station but who knew there was another place with exactly the same name?! After walking for nearly half an hour I realised my mistake and had to ‘fess up and re-navigate. Our footstep count was pretty impressive by the end of the day.



We eventually got to the training bus station and there were big queues for the tickets so I remembered my Trainline app. and managed to book us both tickets online and within a few minutes we were on the replacement coach in prime seats at the front.



It was just twenty minutes to Peschiera del Garda and we were decanted by the train station and a ten minute walk to the town. The lake is huge - we couldn’t see the shore as there was a slight haze. The town had a lot of restaurants and after a purchase of a new phone case for Colin we stopped for a coffee and apple pastry.



Then we headed off to walk a little of the route around the lake, stopping at the tourist information on route only to discover the it was not possible to take the bus any further as we had just missed one and they only depart every two hours! Not a big problem and we continued to walk.



On our way back having built up an appetite we stopped for a late lunch in town and a very good spaghetti carbonara. We got one of the best tables inside the restaurant overlooking one of the tributaries to the lake when surprisingly a gondolier arrived. We then were starting to get tired (probably because of my long route to the station!) so made our way back to the station and bang on time the replacement coach arrived to take us back to Verona. This time as the marathon was over we were able to get a bus all the way back to Piazza Bra just a few minutes from our lovely apartment.



We could then finally sit down and relax before enjoying dinner at home which I had bought yesterday from the supermarket. Another good day with an impressive footstep count!



18,117 steps



