18th November 2024

Today is our last full day in Verona so we stayed in the city and took it nice and slowly which is the advantage of having an apartment in the centre of the city. We had a proper look at the Christmas market and although it looks really pretty, as I found the other day, it is more a food market than a tasteful gift market. A lot of the decorations are actually made in China.



We walked along the riverside and what a surprise… we found ourselves at the excellent student pizza place we had discovered on our first day and fed the ‘pizza ducks’ a.k.a. mallards with an unhealthy diet.



Colin was flagging a little in the afternoon so he heard back to the apartment and I stayed out to do a little more photography and make sure I had not missed any back streets. Eventually I headed home for a sit down and cup of tea before dinner.



We headed out for the last meal of our trip and this time to a little place we had booked earlier in the day - Il Vicoletta Trattoria near the river. The food was beautifully presented and again was very good which is such a change to many places back home. I had to go for a Tiramisu for my final dessert - delicious. No atmospheric fog on our walk home this time but beautiful quiet streets instead.



15,674 steps

