19th November 2024

Our last morning in the apartment and we were lucky that our host has nobody else coming in today so he was happy to let us stay as long as we wanted which makes a change. I tidied around and then we headed out as we had the best part of a day left.



We walked a slightly different route down to the river where I discovered this beautiful and very fluffy cat that reminded me of our other feline friend back at home. It had to be done… back to the pizza place for the very last time and a final excellent select ion of pizza and focaccia and some of the little ball things that I forget the name of but were delicious. We found the deli close by which we had identified as the place to buy our fresh parmesan and I bought nearly a kilo which was cut in two and then vacuum packed so hopefully it will last a long time when we get home and I added a couple of tins of olive oil as well.



Finally back to our apartment and I had decided to book the same taxi driver that we had on our arrival - it is not often that I get a hug and a kiss from a rather dishy Italian driver - must come here again!



The airport was not far away and it was an uneventful journey back to Gatwick. Luggage came though quickly and we had a rare incident of luck as there was a train just pulling in as we got to the platform. It was so cold compared to the autumn mildness of Verona, so cold in fact that I had to scrape the car of thick frost before I could drive back and collect Colin from Teddington station. A great trip.



14,314 steps



Total footsteps for our time in Verona 86,726 - average of 14,454 a day!!

