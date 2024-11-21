Previous
21st November 2024 by emmadurnford
314 / 365

21st November 2024

Wow - sunshine this morning which makes a change.

Today I was Christmas shopping and then it was photo club in the evening. I hadn’t felt that much like going as it was about astrophotography but in the event it was a very good evening with a great speaker and some great advice as well.
Emma Durnford

