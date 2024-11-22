22nd November 2024

A big day today - we picked up the new Skoda Karoq from Allam’s in Epsom.



I was rather sad to leave our old blue one behind which I am very fond of as it has driven us to both Spain, France and Germany over the past few years and I set my driving record on the Autobahn, achieving 121mph (much to Colin’s fear!).



The new one is a pale solid grey colour and a ‘Sportline’ model which is more powerful. It took us a good couple of hours to go though all the paperwork and check out sone of the new gadgets. Unfortunately, despite it being more expensive, it also seems to be missing some of the things we have got used to on the old one. Hoping we will get used to traditional parking again!



It was a big day so I treated Colin to lunch at the Chessington garden centre which was quite busy as it had all the Christmas decorations and trees on sale.



Later in the evening our friends Rob and Sue came over by bus and we started with a few drinks at ours before heading out to the new Turkish restaurant Bade in Teddington. I have wanted to go there for some time but it wasn’t until Colin had gone with Karen and Ian (without me as I was at photo club!) that he realised it was actually a very good restaurant. Back to ours to finish up with a few more drinks and coffee and we finally got to bed somewhere near 1.00am!

