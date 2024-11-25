25th November 2024

Today I was finally able to spray mount my prints and mounts together as the weather was sunny and not too windy. It’s a job that has to be done outside as the spray mount is pretty carcinogenic.



It was a Committee meeting on Zoom in the evening so there was a lot of paperwork to go through in advance. It was the usual two hours of discussion and minor arguments and it did not help that our Treasurer could not get his microphone to work and even if he could, he is very deaf so he sat there semi-dozing for almost the entire meeting! It was so riveting that I forgot to take a photo for the day.

