26th November 2024

After the excitement of the new car last week, the first task was to get a new CPZ permit from the council and we had an appointment at 10.00am. It was quick to collect and then it was back n the bus into Richmond so I could do the first Christmas card count to see how they are selling. The cards have started to sell well and will need a top up.



I spotted this amazing pomegranate tree in a little Victorian backstreet I have never walked down before but discovered when taking a shortcut back tot the station.



Once back I had to sort out my card spinner which is abut to have it’s annual outing again in a few days at Orleans House. Each year the card board ‘card stoppers’ which I originally stuck in with double sided tape, come out during transportation and during the show. This year I have superglued them all in place and it already feels more sturdy.



