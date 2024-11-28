Previous
28th November 2024 by emmadurnford
28th November 2024

It was a foggy start to the daybed it started to clear by the time I walked out to Waterstones to deliver more Christmas cards before the annual ‘Teddington Lights Up’ in the hope there will be a lot of Christmas sales.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
90% complete

