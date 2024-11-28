Sign up
28th November 2024
It was a foggy start to the daybed it started to clear by the time I walked out to Waterstones to deliver more Christmas cards before the annual 'Teddington Lights Up' in the hope there will be a lot of Christmas sales.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
4349
photos
20
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2024 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th November 2024 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
garden
,
misty
,
foggy
,
suburban
,
autumnal
