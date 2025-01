29th November 2024

It was a bus ride into Richmond this afternoon which was far sunnier than yesterday to deliver cards to Waterstones. The light in Water Lane leading from the river up to the High Street was beautiful.



By the time I got back my picture frames had finally arrived the day before my show at Orleans House so I mounted five prints ready to display. Last task of the day was to pack the car with all the big items and the spinner to save time tomorrow morning.