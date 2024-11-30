30th November 2024

It was a very early alarm and it was still dark at 6.15am when I set my alarm to ensure I would arrive at Orleans House just before 8.00am when the doors were scheduled to open for stall-holders to start setting up. Unsurprisingly we were the first car there and I did wonder if I had got the wrong weekend! Similar to last year, despite being given an 8.00am start, it was some time later that the gates were finally opened by the recycling bin men! When the doors to the Stable Gallery were finally opened, as before there were no allocated tables so after a bit of indecision I relocated to the opposite side of the door to last year and I think it is a good location.



By lunchtime I had taken the cost of the stall in sales so I knew I could relax and by the end of the day I had done really well so I can relax if tomorrow is not as busy.



I caught the bus back but I was pretty tired and had a short time for a sit down as we had been invited to our next door neighbours house for dinner. This sounds nice but we are rather concerned in case there was an ulterior motive! In the event it was simply dinner and very nice - they are good hosts. Sadly I had thought Whisky the cat was indoors upstairs but he had been sheltering from the rain on the doorstep and shot in which was really sad. We didn’t get a chance to mention anything about him either. I was shattered by the time we went to bed!

