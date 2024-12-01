1st December 2024

Up early again but not as hideously early as yesterday as I caught the bus into Twickenham for the second day of the Christmas fair at Orleans House. On route I witnessed a bike accident and ended up helping the cyclist out of the road and rescuing his bike before leaving him with two other cyclists to look after him.



Slightly disturbing but I got back into selling mode one I had arrived. The weather took a turn from yesterday and there was a torrential rain storm which reduced the number of visitors and overall takings. However, by the end of the day my taking over the two days were the second highest of the five weekends I have worked. Chris and Colin (and Branston) arrived around 4.00ish and were there to help me pack everything away at the end of the day and pack the car.



I kept working and unpacked the entire car and took everything upstairs for sorting tomorrow. I was flagging a bit now so Colin treated us all to a Chinese meal in the evening which was great. So, a successful and enjoyable weekend but rather tiring!

