2nd December 2024

I really should have taken a photo today of all the Christmassy things at Squires garden centre when we went to buy our Christmas tree - specifically today to be able to use the £10 off voucher together with a voucher for a further 10% off taking a £69.99 tree down to £52.99 - excellent.



Normally it can take us a long time to choose the perfect size and shape but this time it was pretty much only the third one we looked at - nice and tall, plenty of branches but not too wide so it can fit neatly into the spot by the window. Wrapped up, we needed to lower the back seat and take it home to have the end of the trunk trimmed off and to be put in a bucket for a few days to have a long drink of water.

