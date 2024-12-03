Previous
3rd December 2024 by emmadurnford
3rd December 2024

Today we took the new car out on a trip to Esher! Colin had booked tickets at the lovely Everyman cinema for us ti watch the new Gladiator 2 film with a voucher I had given him for Christmas. We went the early afternoon showing and smuggled in sandwiches and drinks to avoid paying - I opened them in advance to also avoid a ripping sound!

The film was good but sadly nowhere near the quality of the original with Russel Crowe. The CGI effects to recreate Rome were superb but those in the arena not so good. I score it 7/10! On the way back we managed to stop on the very busy road outside of the framing shop to nip and collect Colin’s very large framed family tree that needed repairing. It is no back on the wall again, hiding the marks that suggested I need to redecorate the room!
