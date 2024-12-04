Sign up
325 / 365
4th December 2024
This morning I popped into to Kingston to collect a book I had ordered and to continue with some more Christmas shopping… which also meant that I bought a cut price pale blue party top covered in rhinestones for Christmas - classy!
Emma Durnford
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
