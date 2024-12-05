Previous
5th December 2024
5th December 2024

Today I mostly caught up with some house hold chores including the vacuuming and it looks rather like a new carpet with the Shark cleaner (although my arms got a work-out!). This is Coin carry golf bag which I had to adjust as the golf course is so wet they are not allowing trollies

It was photo club this evening and I braved taking the new car out again although I am getting a little more used to it and the quirks of parking now we have lost the sensors! It was possibly the worst journey I have had as not only was it absolutely torrential rain (the wipers worked very well), for some reason most of the area was also grid-locked so it took me over three quarters of an house to drive a twenty minute journey which was frustrating as I was also on tea duty!! At least it was a good lecture.
