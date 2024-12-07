7th December 2024

Storm Darragh has hit the country and it’s not pretty! Rather wild up in Yorkshire for Hester, on the M6 for David and down in Penzance for Mum and Ian. For us it is cold, very windy and wet.



The weather has affected many events including the Ham market which we had planned to visit. After donning waterproofs and scarfs, we walked over the footbridge and sadly the weather affected the plans for a large Christmas market with Christmas singing and food. It was downsized to less than ten stall in the grounds and inside a community pub rather than along the parade and sadly I couldn’t find anything suitable for presents.



We picked up some cakes from our favourite bakery in Ham and walked back in now torrential rain! A day to spend inside in the warm.

