8th December 2024 by emmadurnford
8th December 2024

Today is the start of Christmas decorating as we bought the tree in the house and it was really heavy so full of water. We have a lot of decorations which we add to each year so it took a good few hours - after de-tangling the three sets of lights - to dress the tree. It is hard work so I am going to do the swag tomorrow.

Today is also our anniversary of our first date 26 years ago!! Colin cooked steaks having marinaded them in coffee with a new recipe. I made a deconstructed prawn cocktail for starters and had bought a lemon tart for dessert. ‘Happy Anniversary’ to us!
Emma Durnford

