11th December 2024

It was an early start today as I had arraigned with friends to meet them in Winchester for lunch and to visit the Christmas market. I wanted to do a proper shop there and so decided to book an earlier than than the others so that I would have time to explore. Needless to say, the first train from Teddington was delayed by nearly quarter of an hour so I was concerned out my connection but luckily when it did eventually turn up it then went fast messing most stops apart from Wimbledon and Clapham Junction where I wanted to travel to! The next train was delayed by a couple of minutes so basically I managed the connection and it was then an uneventful trip to Winchester.



I was actually really impressed with the town. Some years ago Colin and I visited and it seemed rather run down but I think we must have approached from a different angle as it was lovely the route I walked with many up market shops in the flagstoned side streets with lovely old buildings. I had an hour to explore the Christmas market before Sarah and Nicola arrived and then we explored for another half an hour before heading to the restaurant and waiting for ‘other’ Nicola to arrive. It was really nice to see everyone and we managed to spend well over three hours over lunch!!



Afterwards everyone had to go to catch trains or get home but I had rather rashly booked my return train at 6.15pm and so had a couple of hours to kill back at the market. It started to get quite chilly but I managed some more shopping before heading to the station rather early to buy a hot chocolate before the train finally arrived. It was a long journey and I got quite cold on the way home but it was a good day and I actually felt quite Christmassy!

