22nd December 2024

This morning was a mammoth cooking session. First it was my home made fudge which was the time the I discovered the cooking thermometer was not working (although Colin fixed it later!). I’ve been making fudge for over forty years so to be honest, I can tell just by looking at it when it will be ready (and the saucer test). Next it was the coconut ice. This is much harder work to combine all the ingredients, to colour one half of the mix pink and finally to roll each colour out to precisely the same size so that they can be stuck together using sweetened condensed milk!! Final cooking of the morning was my second - yes second - batch of mince pies in under 5-days. I had to make the pastry from scratch for the last batch but this time I managed to get hold of some pastry mix so it was actually a lot quicker.



After a quick lunch and tidy up, it was off to Bushy Park for our annual ‘mistletoe scrumping session’. We shouldn’t really do the but we only take a little bit using Colin’s patented method of a lethal looking penknife gaffer-taped to his walking pole. We take a large Sainsbury’s bag and this year, although not big pieces, they did have some nice berries on and will do well for hanging in the hall and making up the little Spanish pit we bought back in 2004 from Barcelona.



We then walked onto HamptonCourt as the light was fading. It was pretty nippy but a cup of (not very good this year) hot chocolate warmed us up by the annual skating rink. I love visiting here and it has a great atmosphere. A guy took our photo together and we had chat with him and his father in law. We then walked across the bridge to catch the bus back home.



Unusually we cracked open a bottle of mulled wine together with some cheesy footballs and before dinner I cut up the fudge and coconut ice ready for Christmas and distribution to friends and family!

