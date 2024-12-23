Previous
23rd December 2024 by emmadurnford
344 / 365

23rd December 2024

My plan last day of preparation - a big shop for vegetables in both Tescos and M&S! Back to unpack, put away and then finish putting the bows and labels on all the parcels which ended up takin most of the afternoon. I have finished!

This is my sprout tree.

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
95% complete

Photo Details

