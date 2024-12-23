Sign up
344 / 365
23rd December 2024
My plan last day of preparation - a big shop for vegetables in both Tescos and M&S! Back to unpack, put away and then finish putting the bows and labels on all the parcels which ended up takin most of the afternoon. I have finished!
This is my sprout tree.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
4366
photos
20
followers
15
following
95% complete
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
vegetables
,
greens
,
sprout
