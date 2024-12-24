24th December 2024

Cutting it fine, the reliable Amazon (unlike Royal Mail) actually managed to deliver a last minute parcel which completes Sophie’s Christmas presents - which she will actually receive when we go down to Cornwall on Sunday.



In the morning I finished all the tasks for Christmas including making ash fish and seafood pie for the evenings meal. I was determined to actually get out and do something nice as usually Christmas Eve is actually my favourite day (not quite that this year but never mind!). As usual the weather was quite grey but we decided to walk along the river to Kingston and get the bus back which we did and it was actually fairly mild. I spotted catkins on a small hazel tree and some pink blossom, all signs that Spring could be round the corner. We did well on foot steps but instead on catching the bus straight back, we actually ended up in the Apple shop in the Bentall Centre and I had another last minute purchase for Colin (with him present to check the sizing) of a new Apple watch strap which we had been discussing but which I had just made him up an I.O.U voucher and wrapped it for next year! We walked out 21 minutes before the shop finally closed and THEN got the bus back.



Later in the evening I cooked the seafood pie and we cracked open a mini bottle of Cava that we had been given in one of the places we had stayed in Germany. Very last job of the day was prepping all the vegetables for tomorrows dinner - potatoes, parsnips, carrots and sprouts. This year’s meal seems to be a lot more work for some reason when it really should be less as there is no turkey to put on 4-5 hours in advance!

