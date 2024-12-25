25th December 2024

Happy Christmas everyone!



We started the day with a furry houseguest visiting - Whisky was happy to sit in amongst the wrapping paper. We enjoyed croissants for breakfast for a change and then got into present opening. We always seem to manage to finish opening ours at almost the same time. I got a lovely pair of pyjamas I had seen a long time ago, socks (you have to at Christmas), perfume, vouchers and of course, chocolates from Mr Huffkins - a very good Christmas haul. Colin liked his jumper, chocs, socks and annual pass to the London Transport Museum and Acton museum.



Chris and Monika came over before 1.00pm for a seafood lunch of salmon and prawns with bubbly and we had a brief rest then exchanged presents before the main event of the day. They both seemed very pleased with our presents including a double heated blanket!



Then it was action stations for me as I was covering all the veg, stuffing, pigs i blankets and anything else that wasn’t the main event. Once it was all in the oven finishing off, Colin came in the star his prep of the massive Magret duck breasts that we had brought back from France earlier this year. We hadn’t realised quite how big they were until now and it was a squeeze to get them in the pan and then in the top oven to finish they off! After 3 hours or so in the kitchen, we were finally ready for the big serve. The table was literally groaning under the weight of all the food (and the wine bottles). We sat down at around 7.30pm and after dinner, dessert of roasted figs and finally a cheese board brought by Monika and Chris to complete the gastronomic feast. It was delicious although I really wish the day were longer so we could take your time and savour everything.



We collapsed in a crumpled heap in the living room and just about managed a few games before Chris an dMonika headed home. We cleared up a bit and then I sent Colin up to bed as his back was very bad and I carrie don washing up. I didn’t really mean to do it all but in the end, the better it looked the more incentive I had to keep going. Two hours later and I got to bed at 1.15am totally cleared up, even the roasting pans!! A dishwasher has never seemed so attractive. Goodnight all.

