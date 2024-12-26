26th December 2024

Happy Boxing Day.



No rest for the wicked as I had a coffee cake to make following a request from Karen and Ian and I need time for it to cool before I could fill and ice it. Testing the icing with a high caffeine boost along with a barista latte from Colin really perked me up and even persuaded me to don my new exceedingly sparkly top that I had bought from Zara after spotting it when shopping for a voucher for Lillie.



I drove over, stopping at Chris and Monika’s house to collect them on route. The traffic was quite heavy but we made it in fairly good time. The dogs were very hard work as usual and the constant barking. It wasn’t quite as jolly as other years as Ian wasn’t feeling so well and as usual I have to take a lot of flack during family board games in the evening - it’s rathe frustrating but many years of it has made me used to it!



Colin had a big presentation on the day from all the family and he learned that he will be going to see there British Grand Prix next year - in fact all ten of us will be going and staying at a nearby hotel from Thursday to Monday. It’s rather more than I expected - originally. Chris had mentioned the trio and I thought it would just be the Saturday or Sunday but either way Colin was very moved.



The day finished with Colin driving back through incredibly thick fog which gave us a chance at least to test the new dynamic headlights as we could see them moving using the fog!

