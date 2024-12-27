Previous
27th December 2024 by emmadurnford
Up not too late although there was the usual ‘seasonal spat’ about nothing which will now result in days of monosyllabic comments and needling - I’m feeling the Christmas spirit has now evaporated for the year.

Anyway, despite that I cracked on and made the second batch of fudge to take down to Mum’s, filled all the bird feeders, did two lots of washing and sorted out things to take down to Penzance on Sunday.

Hester and Brian set off from Horton in Ribblesdale down to Penzance and got caught in some hideous delays mainly due to the thick fog that we had experienced last night on the way home. It took them around eleven hours over all but at least they arrived safely.
