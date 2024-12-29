29th December 2024

It was an early alarm this morning and it was dark! I got up first and managed to get uo, shower, get ready and then go downstairs and pack the car before Colin even appeared. We eventually left just after 8.00am for our journey down to Penzance. The weather was pretty grey but dry and the journey was good. We stopped at Cartgate and although I had made rolls for lunch, we ended up having a bacon butty instead - excellent. Back in the car, Colin took over until we reached the Cornwall Services about an hour from Mum’s and stopped again when we actually ate our rolls, hiding the foil and evidence as we sat in Costa coffee.



I drove the final stretch, still good traffic and there was a space near Mums which was good. We then had a brief couple of hours with y entire family together. The last time the happened was November 2023 in Florence! We decided that we will try and book somewhere to stay in the UK next year to get a chance to do it again.

