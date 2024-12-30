Previous
30th December 2024 by emmadurnford
353 / 365

30th December 2024

This morning it was damp but it often is down in Cornwall. Everyone apart from Colin (again) took the dogs down to he beach for their walk and as it was low tide we could look in rock pools. After many years of rock-pooling, we found two new varieties of sea anemone that I have never seen before - a gem (stripy) and a strawberry anemone (looked just like a strawberry!).

Back to dry off and open presents together - this has nicely stretched out Christmas and I received some lovely books, jewellery, shower gels and other things. My presents also seemed to go down well.

Later in the afternoon we headed out again (all of us this time!) down to the harbour to see the starling murmuration. We had watched this before but this time it was amazing - more birds that kept flying in groups for nearly an hour before they all started to settle in just two trees on the front. I think it was the best display I’ve ever seen and I took the big camera out and also took videos on my phone.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Emma Durnford

